New app to help disabled people at Edinburgh Airport

The Welcome app informs venues when someone with specific needs is en route.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5750505666001-the-welcome-app.jpg" />

A new app which helps disabled people access the services they need has teamed up with Edinburgh Airport.

The Welcome app, made by Edinburgh-based Neatebox, informs venues when someone in need of specific arrangements is en route.

This allows staff to prepare for their visit and make special arrangements.

Edinburgh Airport, which saw its busiest-ever February last month, has become the first Scottish Airport to register with the scheme.

Ken Reid, who lost his sight 30 years ago, told STV News the app had been useful.

He said: "Rather than having to find the assistance in what is quite a large environment, they will come to me.

"That's a huge difference.

"Most of the times I've used the airport lately I've had to go with somebody who's had to help me get to the assistance point."

