Stolen tortoise found 16 days after Butterfly World theft

Huck, a much-loved attraction in Edinburgh, was discovered ten miles from his home.

A tortoise which was stolen from Edinburgh Butterfly and Insect World has been found, 16 days after being taken from its enclosure.

Huck, a red-footed tortoise, went missing from his enclosure on Wednesday, February 21.

The eight-year-old reptile was a "very popular attraction" at the centre, and a police investigation was launched to recover him.

Keepers had said he needed a special diet and lamps in order to survive in the Scottish climate.

It has now emerged Huck was found by members of the public on Friday.

Huck was spotted in a grassy area in Muirhouse, Edinburgh, around ten miles from his home.

'We are still looking to trace those responsible for his theft.' Constable Ian Worrall

The Scottish SPCA were called in and staff were able to identify the tortoise based on the markings on his shell.

Huck was examined by the Scottish SPCA before being returned to his home.

A Police Scotland inquiry to determine who stole him is ongoing.

Lyndsey Paget, one of Huck's keepers, said: "We're so happy to have Huck back home with us at Edinburgh Butterfly & Insect World.

"We really missed him and so did our visitors.

"Everyone has been absolutely overjoyed to hear that he is safe and sound."

Constable Ian Worrall from Dalkeith Police Station said: "It's a great relief that Huck has been found and is doing well, however, we are still looking to trace those responsible for his theft.

"If anyone can help with this ongoing inquiry then please contact us immediately."

