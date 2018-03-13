Bomb squad investigates suspicious package at bus stop

Emergency services were called to residential street in Edinburgh on Tuesday evening.

Scare: Police and fire services at the scene. @thesunsetlab

A suspicious package found at a bus stop in Edinburgh posed no danger to the public, police said.

Emergency services were called to Newhaven Road in Leith after the item was spotted around 5.45pm on Tuesday.

An explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team was then called in to assess the package.

Newhaven Road was cordoned off between Ferry Road and Dudley Gardens while the investigation was ongoing.

Shortly after 9pm, a police spokesman confirmed that EOD officers had deemed the package as posing no danger to the public.

He said the road would be reopened shortly and added: "The public are thanked for their co-operation."

STV

