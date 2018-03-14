Teenager charged after man 'seriously assaulted' in street

The alleged attack took place on Princes Street in the early hours of Sunday, December 3.

Falkirk: Man due in court. Google 2018

A teenager has been charged with assaulting a man on a street in Falkirk.

The alleged attack, which police are treating as a serious assault, took place on Princes Street in the early hours of Sunday, December 3.

A man, 27, suffered injuries to his face which required hospital treatment.

A 19-year-old has now been charged in connection with the incident and will appear in court at a later date.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.