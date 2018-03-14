Teenager charged after man 'seriously assaulted' in street
The alleged attack took place on Princes Street in the early hours of Sunday, December 3.
A teenager has been charged with assaulting a man on a street in Falkirk.
The alleged attack, which police are treating as a serious assault, took place on Princes Street in the early hours of Sunday, December 3.
A man, 27, suffered injuries to his face which required hospital treatment.
A 19-year-old has now been charged in connection with the incident and will appear in court at a later date.
