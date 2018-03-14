  • STV
Edinburgh International Festival reveals 2018 line-up

Emma O'Neill Emma O'Neill

This year, more than 2750 artists from 31 nations will take part in the festival.

Performance: Nicola Benedetti will take to the stage.
The Edinburgh International Festival has unveiled its line-up for 2018.

This year, more than 2750 artists from 31 nations will take to Scotland's capital from August 3 to 27.

Scottish violinist Nicola Benedetti will take to the stage alongside celebrated musicians.

Artists include conductor Sir Simon Rattle, soprano Christine Goerke, American musicians and singer-songwriters St. Vincent and John Grant, and contemporary Scottish musicians from Mogwai to King Creosote.

Celebrating Scotland's Year of Young People and reflecting on the centenary of the end of the Great War, the Standard Life Aberdeen Opening Event: Five Telegrams is a unique collaboration between Scottish composer Anna Meredith and digital artists 59 Productions.

The International Festival shines a light on young artists and features over 600 young musicians from 50 nations in performance at the Usher Hall.

At the heart of theatre programme, is Paris's legendary Théâtre des Bouffes du Nord, which is the resident company at the 2018 International Festival, bringing two contrasting new theatre works to Edinburgh.

Fergus Linehan, Festival Director said: "One of the joys of working in the Festival is the opportunity to welcome the world to our country and to our city - and then to have a great party!

"In 2018 there is a particular emphasis on working collaboratively both with Scottish based artists and ensembles and with our international partners to make work from all over the world.

"We are celebrating different cultures, showcasing Scottish culture, and telling many stories through many different languages."

Fiona Hyslop MSP, Cabinet Secretary for Culture, Tourism and External Affairs said: "The 2018 Edinburgh International Festival programme features some of the finest performers and ensembles from Scotland and across the world.

"The programme continues to support international partnerships and collaborations, maintaining the profile of Scotland as the world-leading festivals capital.

"The Festival's ability to build new audiences by pushing the boundaries into new spaces, featuring exciting new contemporary music, is what keeps it fresh and exciting."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.