Fears for woman reported missing without her medication

Leigh Hunter, 46, was last seen on Sighthill Road in Edinburgh at 10.45am on Wednesday.

Missing: May have travelled to Cumbria.

An appeal has been launched to trace a woman who has gone missing without her medication.

Police say there are increasing concerns for the welfare of Leigh Hunter, who left a house in Sighthill Road in Edinburgh around 10.45am on Wednesday.

The 46-year-old, who is also known as Leigh Grey, is thought to have travelled to Penicuick, Midlothian in a dark red Renault Scenic withe the registration number SB10 NLL.

She may have travelled further south towards Carlisle from there.

Ms Hunter needs daily medication which she does not have access to.

She was last seen wearing a black and yellow cagoule and black Sketchers, and has distinct bumps on both hands.

Inspector George Nisbet of Edinburgh Police Division said: "We continue to liaise with colleagues in a number of areas and in other police forces as part of our efforts to trace Leigh.

"However, we're also asking for the public's help and would urge anyone who may have seen Leigh or the car described since she left Penicuik to get in touch with us as soon as possible."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2129 of March 14.

