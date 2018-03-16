Borders town named as best place to live in Scotland

Melrose takes title from North Berwick in annual Scottish Sunday Times rankings.

Melrose Abbey: Town was praised for shops and schools (file pic). Ben Gamble

A Borders town has been named the best place to live in Scotland in a new national ranking.

Melrose made the top of the list north of the border in The Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide, replacing last year's winner North Berwick.

The former winner remains one of ten locations in Scotland featured in the UK-wide guide for 2018, which assesses factors including jobs, schools, broadband, culture, community spirit and local amenities.

Judges said Melrose's large selection of shops and good local schools were factors behind its top billing.

The town was on the list last year, as were Dundee and Orkney which both feature again this year.

Other Scottish locations listed include Aberdour in Fife, the Black Isle in the Highlands, Aboyne in Aberdeenshire and the Morningside area of Edinburgh.

Wigtown in Dumfries and Galloway and the village of Strathbungo south of Glasgow also make the guide.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.