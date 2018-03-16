Borders town named as best place to live in Scotland
Melrose takes title from North Berwick in annual Scottish Sunday Times rankings.
A Borders town has been named the best place to live in Scotland in a new national ranking.
Melrose made the top of the list north of the border in The Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide, replacing last year's winner North Berwick.
The former winner remains one of ten locations in Scotland featured in the UK-wide guide for 2018, which assesses factors including jobs, schools, broadband, culture, community spirit and local amenities.
Judges said Melrose's large selection of shops and good local schools were factors behind its top billing.
The town was on the list last year, as were Dundee and Orkney which both feature again this year.
Other Scottish locations listed include Aberdour in Fife, the Black Isle in the Highlands, Aboyne in Aberdeenshire and the Morningside area of Edinburgh.
Wigtown in Dumfries and Galloway and the village of Strathbungo south of Glasgow also make the guide.
