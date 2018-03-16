Search to find teenager missing after sports night out

Duncan Sim was last seen at the sports night on Old Station Road in St Andrews.

Duncan Sim: Failed to return to accommodation.

A teenager has gone missing after a sports night out.

Duncan Sim was last seen at the sports night on Old Station Road in St Andrews at 11.15pm on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old is white, 6ft and of medium build. He has brown hair, green eyes and was wearing a grey suit jacket, white shirt and a blue and white tie.

Mr Sim, from Duns in the Borders, failed to return to his accommodation following the event and has not been in contact with anyone.

Sergeant Sharon Holmes said: "We are growing increasingly concerned for Duncan's welfare and are eager to trace him as soon as possible.

"I would urge anyone who may have seen Duncan, or a man matching his description, to contact us immediately.

"In addition, anyone with information that can help us trace his whereabouts is asked to get in touch with us as soon as possible."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

