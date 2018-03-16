Plague victims discovered under playground laid to rest

Construction work unearthed dozens of skeletons from beneath a primary school.

A memorial service for 17th century plague victims whose remains were discovered underneath a school playground in Edinburgh has taken place.

Dozens of skeletons were found under the grounds of St Mary's RC Primary School during construction work in April 2016.

Bones from around 80 people, including 54 adults and 23 children, from all social backgrounds were uncovered.

A devastating plague outbreak in 1645 killed over half the population of the Leith, which at the time was a port outside the city.

On Friday, Edinburgh city council held a ceremony at Rosebank Cemetery to lay the remains to rest.

Children from the school took part in the event.

Councillor Donald Wilson, culture convener, said a lasting memorial would be put in place to ensure the plague victims would not be forgotten.

He said: "When these remains were unearthed in 2016, the discovery provided the school with a fascinating teaching resource and the pupils at St Mary's have had a great time learning about archaeology and the history of their local area.

"The findings have also added to our archaeological understanding of Leith, and the whole community has been very engaged in the excavation."

The council's archaeologist John Lawson said: "Leith and the surrounding area has a rich archaeological history and the school excavation has been a fascinating project for everyone involved.

"Analysis of the remains has helped us to understand life in Leith at this time and shed light on the devastating bubonic plague which wiped out over half of the port's population.

"These discoveries have helped us establish where this plague cemetery in Leith Links was - as until now its location had been lost, with only 19th century accounts hinting at its location in this area."

