Man arrested by police after woman 'stabbed' in flat

The alleged attack took place in Lochgelly, Fife, on Thursday.

Lochgelly: Woman taken to hospital.

A man has been arrested after a woman was allegedly stabbed in a flat.

The alleged attack happened on North Street in Lochgelly, Fife, on Thursday.

A 29-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police said a man, 31, has been arrested over the alleged attack.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police in Fife were called to an address in the North Street area of Lochgelly at around 4pm on Thursday following reports of a serious assault.

"A 29-year-old woman was taken to hospital and discharged following treatment. A 31-year-old man has been arrested and enquiries are ongoing."

