  • STV
  • MySTV

Man admits killing father-of-three over sex assault claims

STV

Greig Love admitted killing Daniel O'Farrell, 21, in Glenrothes, Fife last September.

Court: First offender Love will be sentenced next month.
Court: First offender Love will be sentenced next month. Police Scotland/ Google

A man murdered a father-of-three because he thought he had sexually assaulted two 14-year-old girls.

Greig Love, 20, admitted killing Daniel O'Farrell, 21, by stabbing him in Greenlaw Crescent, Glenrothes, Fife, on September 9 last year.

The High Court in Glasgow heard first offender Love confronted Mr O'Farrell after it was alleged that that had sexually abused two teenage girls at a party.

Mr O'Farrell denied the allegations and said: "I swear down on my three daughters I didn't do anything."

Later that morning Love went to Mr O'Farrell's house, armed with two knives, and stabbed him three times in the chest and back.

One knife was left embedded in his back and the blade of the other knife was left in his chest.

After the brutal attack Love went to his parents' home in tears and confessed: "Help me, take me to the polis station.

"I think I've killed somebody."

Love's father went to Mr O'Farrell's home and saw him lying dead on the floor.

He then took his son to Glenrothes police station where Love told officers: "I put a knife in him.

"He has got bairns."

Love later added: "I've got anger management issues and I black out.

"I turned him over and I watched him taking his last breath.

"I'm sad, but a part of me is proud of masel for doing it."

'This was an unfortunate set of circumstances and two men's lives have been ruined as a result.'
Detective Inspector Stewart Andrew

Prosecutor Bernard Ablett said: "The cause of death was stab wounds to the chest.

"Mr O'Farrell was stabbed three times."

Defence QC Ian Duguid said: "This is a rather sad and sorry case.

"In an emotional over-reaction to what he had learned that there were two alleged incidents sexually assaults on two 14-year-old girls in a house.

"This was the catalyst which brought about the death of this man.

"Mr Love became very angry.

"This is a 20-year-old first offender who has no record of acting in a violent fashion."

Mr Duguid said his client is no longer proud of his actions.

Judge Lord Matthews deferred sentence on Love , who is in custody, until next month for background reports.

Lord Matthews told Love: "There is only one sentence I can impose and that is a life sentence.

"But I must set a period of custody that you must serve before you are eligible for parole."

Detective Inspector Stewart Andrew, of Glenrothes CID, said: "This was an unfortunate set of circumstances and two men's lives have been ruined as a result.

"The local community were very supportive of our investigation and I want to thank people for their cooperation as we conducted enquiries in the area at the time."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.