Man admits killing father-of-three over sex assault claims

Greig Love admitted killing Daniel O'Farrell, 21, in Glenrothes, Fife last September.

Court: First offender Love will be sentenced next month. Police Scotland/ Google

A man murdered a father-of-three because he thought he had sexually assaulted two 14-year-old girls.

Greig Love, 20, admitted killing Daniel O'Farrell, 21, by stabbing him in Greenlaw Crescent, Glenrothes, Fife, on September 9 last year.

The High Court in Glasgow heard first offender Love confronted Mr O'Farrell after it was alleged that that had sexually abused two teenage girls at a party.

Mr O'Farrell denied the allegations and said: "I swear down on my three daughters I didn't do anything."

Later that morning Love went to Mr O'Farrell's house, armed with two knives, and stabbed him three times in the chest and back.

One knife was left embedded in his back and the blade of the other knife was left in his chest.

After the brutal attack Love went to his parents' home in tears and confessed: "Help me, take me to the polis station.

"I think I've killed somebody."

Love's father went to Mr O'Farrell's home and saw him lying dead on the floor.

He then took his son to Glenrothes police station where Love told officers: "I put a knife in him.

"He has got bairns."

Love later added: "I've got anger management issues and I black out.

"I turned him over and I watched him taking his last breath.

"I'm sad, but a part of me is proud of masel for doing it."

'This was an unfortunate set of circumstances and two men's lives have been ruined as a result.' Detective Inspector Stewart Andrew

Prosecutor Bernard Ablett said: "The cause of death was stab wounds to the chest.

"Mr O'Farrell was stabbed three times."

Defence QC Ian Duguid said: "This is a rather sad and sorry case.

"In an emotional over-reaction to what he had learned that there were two alleged incidents sexually assaults on two 14-year-old girls in a house.

"This was the catalyst which brought about the death of this man.

"Mr Love became very angry.

"This is a 20-year-old first offender who has no record of acting in a violent fashion."

Mr Duguid said his client is no longer proud of his actions.

Judge Lord Matthews deferred sentence on Love , who is in custody, until next month for background reports.

Lord Matthews told Love: "There is only one sentence I can impose and that is a life sentence.

"But I must set a period of custody that you must serve before you are eligible for parole."

Detective Inspector Stewart Andrew, of Glenrothes CID, said: "This was an unfortunate set of circumstances and two men's lives have been ruined as a result.

"The local community were very supportive of our investigation and I want to thank people for their cooperation as we conducted enquiries in the area at the time."

