Two men dead and one injured after early morning crash

The incident took place on the M9 near Plean at around 6.50am on Saturday.

Crash: Two men pronounced dead at the scene. PA

Two men have died after an early morning crash on the M9.

The incident took place at around one-mile east of the Bannockburn Interchange near Plean at 6.50am on Saturday.

A grey Toyota Hilux type vehicle travelling eastbound left the road before crashing in a field.

Two men were pronounced dead at the scene and a third man was taken to the Forth Valley Royal Hospital where he received treatment for minor injuries.

Roads Policing Officers attended along with other emergency services and the road was closed between junctions eight and nine for around ten hours while investigations were conducted at the scene.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses and are asking anyone who can help with ongoing investigations to come forward.

Sergeant David Marr of Police Scotland's Road Policing Unit based at Stirling said: "Tragically as a result of this collision two people have lost their lives and our thoughts are with their friends and families at this time.

"I would ask anyone who was on the M9 immediately prior to the collision, or who witnessed what happened, to get in touch as soon as possible.

"I also would appeal to anyone who may have dash cam footage of the incident to come forward to assist with our investigations.

"Similarly, anyone with other information relevant to the inquiry is asked to contact us as soon as possible."

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.