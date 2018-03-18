Scottish flights cancelled due to heavy snowfall

The UK has seen yet more snow overnight forcing some flights to be cancelled.

Cancelled: Wintry weather has meant a small number of cancellations.

Flights from Scottish airports have been cancelled as a result of heavy snowfall overnight.

Snow and icy conditions has meant several flights, due to arrive and depart from Edinburgh Airport, are the first victims of the latest round of wintry conditions.

It is mostly flights to and from destinations in southern England that are affected due to adverse conditions there.

Although anyone flying to or from Scotland on Sunday has been advised to double check their flight is still going ahead by contacting the airline.

Among the cancelled trips to Edinburgh are the 1pm flight from Heathrow and the 3.35pm from Bristol.

Among the departing flights to be cancelled are the 13.50pm to Heathrow and both the 4pm and 5.30pm flights to Bristol.

Those who do have flights still going ahead today have been advised to leave extra time when travelling due to potential delays on roads.

A spokesperson for the airport said: "There have been a small number of cancellations today due to the weather. If you are due to fly today please contact your airline for the latest information on your flight.

"If you are travelling to the airport please leave extra time for your journey."

