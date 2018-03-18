Cyclist robbed and seriously assaulted by teenage gang

The gang stole the 22-year-old's takeaway food and left him with head injuries.

Meadow Walkway: Man robbed and assaulted by gang. Google

A cyclist has been assaulted and robbed in an unprovoked and senseless attack by a teenage gang in Edinburgh.

The gang pushed the 22-year-old from his bike before stealing his takeaway food from his back pack and assaulting him.

The man suffered a head injury during the assault that left him requiring hospital treatment.

The incident took place on Middle Meadow Walk in the Meadows area of the capital at around 9.30pm on Friday.

Officers have released a description of two suspects they are looking to trace and are now appealing for witnesses and asking anyone who can help with their investigations to come forward.

The first suspect is described as a white male, aged 14 to 15-years-old with a slim build.

At the time of the attack he was wearing a green-coloured jacket with the hood up and a scarf over his mouth.

The second suspect is described as a white male, aged 14 to 15-years-old with a medium build and short dark-coloured hair.

At the time of the attack he was wearing a black jacket.

Detective Inspector Kevin Harkins of Gayfield CID said: "This was an unprovoked and senseless attack which has left the victim understandably very shaken.

"The victim was approached by a group of youths and the area was busy with pedestrians and passing traffic. I would ask anyone who witnessed what happened to contact us as soon as possible.

"Similarly, anyone who can help us identify those responsible, or has any other information relevant to our investigations, is ask to come forward and contact officers."

Anyone with information regarding this assault can contact Police Scotland via 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.