'Fake Facebook pages' set up of missing St Andrews student

Photos of Duncan Sim as well as friend requests have been sent using the fake pages.

The family of a missing student have hit out after fake Facebook pages were set up claiming to be him.

Duncan Sim was last seen at a sports night at Madras Rugby Club in St Andrews at 11.15pm on Wednesday.

Hundreds of people as well as a police helicopter are helping in the search for the 19-year-old rugby player, who is a student at St Andrews.

The family of Mr Sim have spoken of their anger after fake Facebook pages of the teenager have emerged.

Friend requests and photos have been sent using the fake pages.

Sister Fiona Sim said: "The police have advised us that there has been people making fake Facebook pages of Duncan, using his photos and sending people friend requests.

"Obviously this is completely unacceptable and the police are investigating who may be behind this.

"I think most of us know the genuine Duncan Sim Facebook page so please just be aware that any other pages are fake.

"Additionally, if you locate any fake pages please post on it advising it is a fake page and that people should disregard any activity from it and make the police aware if you find any fakes."

Mr Sim, from Duns in the Borders, failed to return to his accommodation following the event and has not been in contact with anyone.

He has brown hair, green eyes and was wearing a grey suit jacket, white shirt and a blue and white tie.

