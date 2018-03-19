Drugs mule released to undergo tumour operation in Spain

Alfredo Farina, who lives in Spain, was detained at Edinburgh Airport in January.

Edinburgh Airport: Alfredo Farina had haul of cannabis in suitcase (file pic). Danny Lawson/PA Archive/PA Images

A drugs mule caught with £60,000 worth of cannabis in a suitcase at Edinburgh Airport has bailed so he can undergo an operation on a brain tumour.

Alfredo Farina, who lives in Spain, pled guilty at Edinburgh Sheriff Court to being in possession of the drug on January 29 this year.

Fiscal Depute Kim Schofield said it was accepted that Farina had been acting as a drugs mule.

Defence solicitor, Iain Smith, said his client was a musician and had lived in Malaga for ten years.

He said he had been diagnosed with a brain tumour and possible prostate cancer.

Mr Smith said an operation had been arranged in Malaga on May 5 and asked the sheriff to allow his client to return to Spain for the procedure.

Sheriff Crowe deferred sentence until August 20, granted Farina bail and detained him for deportation.

He told Farina that if he did not return in August it was easy to obtain an arrest warrant and have him brought back to Scotland.

