CCTV appeal in bid to trace missing student Duncan Sim

Paul O'Hare

The teenager was last seen at around 11.15pm on Wednesday outside Madras Rugby Club in St Andrews.

Police: The CCTV still was captured on the night Mr SIm went missing.
Police Scotland

Police have issued a CCTV image of teenager who went missing after a sports night out.

Duncan Sim, 19, was last seen at around 11.15pm on Wednesday outside Madras Rugby Club on Old Station Road in St Andrews, Fife.

Police Scotland said the search has involved the coastguard, search and rescue dogs and an air support unit.

Officers have also been studying CCTV and conducting door-to-door enquiries in the town in a bid to map Duncan's last known movements.

The still issued by police on Monday was captured on the night Mr Sim went missing.

Meanwhile, the Mr Sim's family hit out after fake Facebook pages were set up claiming to be him.

Chief inspector Steven Hamilton said: "Duncan has now been missing for a significant amount of time and we are very concerned for his welfare.

"The response from the public and our partner agencies has been fantastic and we are thankful for their support as we continue in our efforts to trace Duncan.

"I would appeal specifically to anyone who may have seen Duncan, or a man matching his description, outside Madras Rugby Club at around 11.15pm on Wednesday night."

Commenting on the CCTV, CI Hamilton said: "We have released an image of Duncan from earlier in the evening showing the clothing he was wearing when last seen.

"I would ask the public to view this image and come forward if they saw Duncan after 11.15pm on Wednesday evening.

"I would also ask local residents in the St Andrews area to check their gardens, outbuilding and cars as Duncan may have entered to seek shelter and which can help us establish his current whereabouts."

Duncan is white 6ft and of medium build.

He has brown hair, green eyes and was last seen wearing a grey-coloured suit jacket, white shirt and a blue and white tie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact St Andrew's Police Station on 101.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.