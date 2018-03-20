Firefighters battle shop blaze started in fuse box
Emergency services were called to the Foam Shop on Causewayside in Edinburgh.
A fire at a shop forced a road to be closed in Edinburgh.
Emergency services were called to the Foam Shop on Causewayside at 8.15am on Tuesday.
Officers shut the road while more than 15 firefighters dealt with the blaze, which happened in a fuse box.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "We had four appliances at the scene.
"There is no note of any evacuations."
