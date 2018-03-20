Driver dies in head-on smash with other car at roundabout

A woman was also seriously injured in the crash, which happened in the Borders.

Crash: Man died in hospital after collision. Google 2018/STV

A man has died in a head-on crash near a roundabout.

The collision happened next to the Ravenswood roundabout south of Earlston in the Borders at 4.50pm on Monday.

A male driver in his 50s was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary but died shortly after the incident.

A woman in her 40s was also taken to hospital with serious injuries which are not life-threatening.

The crash involved a silver Kia which was travelling northbound and a black Fiat heading in the opposite direction.

Officers closed the road for seven hours while investigations were carried out.

Sergeant John Easton said: "Sadly a man has died in this collision and we are keen to hear from anyone who can assist us with our ongoing inquiries."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

