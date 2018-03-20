Two men killed when car crashed into field off M9 named

Christopher Brown, 34, and John Turner, 56, died in the crash in Stirlingshire.

M9: Road closed for several hours. Police Scotland

Two men who died after a car careered off the M9 and crashed into a field have been named.

Christopher Brown, 34, and John Turner, 56, died in the crash near Plean, Stirlingshire.

Both died at the scene after the grey Toyota Hilux they were travelling in crashed into a field at 6.50am on Saturday.

Sergeant David Marr said: "My sympathies go out to the families and friends of Christopher and John and specially trained officers continue to provide them with support at this difficult time.

"Enquiries into the collision are ongoing.

"I would continue to appeal for anyone who may have seen the Toyota travelling eastbound on the M9 prior to the incident, or anyone who saw it leave the road around a mile east of the Bannockburn Interchange, to please come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.