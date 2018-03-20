Armed police called to property after man 'stabbed'

Officers were called to Factory Road in Buckhaven in Fife on Tuesday afternoon.

Buckhaven: A man has been arrested.

A man has been seriously injured after an alleged stabbing in Fife.

Armed police were called to Factory Road in Buckhaven, Leven, on Tuesday afternoon.

A man is in a serious condition following the alleged attack.

Police have arrested another man in connection with the incident.

A spokeswoman said: "Officers are still at the scene."

