Armed police called to property after man 'stabbed'
Officers were called to Factory Road in Buckhaven in Fife on Tuesday afternoon.
A man has been seriously injured after an alleged stabbing in Fife.
Armed police were called to Factory Road in Buckhaven, Leven, on Tuesday afternoon.
A man is in a serious condition following the alleged attack.
Police have arrested another man in connection with the incident.
A spokeswoman said: "Officers are still at the scene."
