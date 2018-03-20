Busy commuter route to close for weeks after cracks found
Eight-mile diversion in place after A801 found to pose a danger to motorists.
A key commuter road linking the M8 and M9 with West Lothian and Falkirk is being closed for emergency repairs.
The A801 Avon Gorge road will shut from 6am on Wednesday for five weeks after significant cracks were found.
Slippage on the adjacent embankment and soft verge could put motorists in danger, Falkirk Council said.
An eight-mile diversion will be in place throughout the closure.
Councillor Paul Garner, Falkirk Council's environment spokesman, said: "We do not have any option but to carry out these repairs as a matter of urgency.
"Technical staff have real concerns given the appearance of these cracks and the safety of road users is our top priority here.
"The cracks first appeared on Monday and following investigations we are left with no options but to close this strategic route.
"We hope road users understand our reasons for taking this decision and the obvious disruption it will cause however we cannot take any chances with public safety."
