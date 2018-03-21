Knife-wielding robber steals cash in sweet shop raid

A man with a hood covering his face brandished a knife at staff in Candy Land, Edinburgh.

A sweet shop has been robbed at knifepoint in the west of Edinburgh.

A man with a hood covering his face brandished a knife at Candy Land on Gorgie Road around 10.15pm on Tuesday.

He demanded money from two women, aged 25 and 16, who were working in the shop at the time.

More than £100 was stolen from the till and the suspect fled east along Gorgie Road.

Police are now trying to trace the man responsible and have appealed for any witnesses.

The man responsible is white, around 20 to 35 years old and spoke with a local accent.

'We are pursuing a number of lines of inquiry to find the suspect.' DS Todd Rutherford

Detective sergeant Todd Rutherford from Corstorphine CID said: "While neither of the shop workers were injured during this robbery, it was a very distressing incident for them both and we are pursuing a number of lines of inquiry to find the suspect.

"If you remember seeing any suspicious activity around the Candy Land store on Tuesday evening, or if you have any other information that can assist with our ongoing inquiries, should contact police immediately."

