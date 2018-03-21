Hundreds of wooden planks wash up after ship sheds load

The timber was lost overboard from a ship off Newcastle almost three weeks ago.

Washed up: Wood lying on Longniddry beach in East Lothian. Mandy Lee

Hundreds of wooden planks have washed up on beaches along Scotland's east coast after a ship shed its load in a storm.

The wood has been found from Longniddry in East Lothian to St Andrews in Fife.

About 200 timber bundles were lost overboard from the cargo vessel Frisian Lady during severe weather on March 2 when she was 130 miles off Newcastle.

The timber bundles drifted north and broke up into planks as they made their 100-mile journey.

Police Scotland has urged people not to try to collect the wood themselves.

Chief inspector James Jones said: "Do not put yourself at risk by trying to recover any of the timber yourself - contractors who are brought in to clear the timber away have been trained to deal with such situations and have the equipment to do so, please leave it to the professionals."

It is a criminal offence to take cargo lost from a vessel at sea.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency's Alison Kentuck added: "It is not a case of finders keepers, the MCA is continuing to work to offer support for the clean-up operations."

