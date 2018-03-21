Boy, 14, and three men charged over attempted murder

Five people were arrested after a man was found seriously injured in Buckhaven, Fife.

Buckhaven: Incident took place around midday on Tuesday.

Four people including a 14-year-old boy have been charged in connection with an attempted murder in Fife.

Police were called to Muiredge in the town of Buckhaven at around midday on Tuesday after a man was found seriously injured.

Five people - a 25-year-old woman and four males - were arrested in connection with the incident.

A 30-year-old man, a 22-year-old man and a 20-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy have now been charged with attempted murder.

The three men are due to appear before Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Thursday.

The teenage boy has been released from custody with a report to be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Officers added that inquiries remain ongoing.

A spokesman for the force said: "Anyone with information about this incident should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 1268 of March 20, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

