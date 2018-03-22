More than 30 men and boys held over motorbike chaos

Males aged between 15 and 33 charged with a total of 133 offences in Edinburgh.

People were hurt and property was damaged. PA

More than 30 men and boys have been charged over anti-social motorbike behaviour in Edinburgh.

A gang of motorcyclists caused chaos across the capital on Saturday, January 13, which resulted in two members of the public sustaining injuries and damage to public property.

Incidents were reported in Drylaw, Portobello, Leith, City Centre, Dalkeith Road and Craigmillar.

As a result of a major police operation, 32 men were charged with a total of 133 offences.

In addition, 22 ASBOs were issued and various pieces of intelligence were gathered for future investigations.

Chief Inspector Gill Geany said: "The aim of this operation was to demonstrate to our communities, and to those involved in the offences, that these incidents would not be tolerated.

"Since that weekend a dedicated team of officers have reviewed around 500 hours of CCTV footage, as well as speaking to more than 100 witnesses and other individuals.

"What I want to make abundantly clear to the public, however, is that while Operation Pellucid has now concluded, any information we receive relating to this investigation, which has previously not been reported or investigated, will be progressed accordingly.

"Should anyone else be identified as being involved they can expect a visit from us.

"We will continue to utilise all resources at our disposal to detect those involved in antisocial motorcycle activity and deter these incidents arising, which we know are of great nuisance and concern to our communities."

