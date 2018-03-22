Motorcyclist dies after coming off the road in A7 crash

The 55-year-old was taken to hospital after the incident in the Borders on Tuesday.

A7: Crash happened travelling northbound past Boleside. Google

A biker has died after coming off the road on the A7 in a crash in the Scottish Borders.

The 55-year-old man, from Edinburgh, died in hospital after the incident on the road between Selkirk and Galashiels on Tuesday.

A red Kawaskai ZZR 600cc left the road as it was travelling northbound past Boleside at around 12.20pm.

The motorcyclist was taken to Borders General Hospital and later transferred to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. He passed away in the early hours of Thursday.

Sergeant Andy Gibb, of the Lothians and Scottish Borders road policing unit, said: "Our condolences are with the family and friends of the man at this sad time.

"We'd ask anyone who may have information which can assist with our ongoing enquiries to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1382 of March 20."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.