New schools planned for Edinburgh as pupil numbers soar

One plan involves creating the city's largest high school with 1600 pupils.

At least one large new high school will be built in the west of Edinburgh, as the city seeks to cope with rising numbers of pupils.

Edinburgh council has published new proposals, which include plans to merge some schools together and expand others.

An initial plan to merge Currie High School and Wester Hailes Education Centre was met with anger from parents who felt Currie's community would be divided.

The three new proposals have been published ahead of a meeting to decide the way forward, each of which will maintain Currie High School.

Under one plan Wester Hailes Education Centre would be scrapped as a secondary school and turned into a community hub, while Currie High School would expand to have a roll of 1600 pupils, becoming the largest in the city.

Each plan involves building at least one new school in the west of the city, while others would be expanded.

A decision is due to be taken at a council meeting on May 22, before the formal consultation period starts.

The new schools are not expected to be completed until at least 2022.

There are projected to be an extra 4000 secondary school pupils across Edinburgh by this time.

A report on the options will be presented to councillors next week.

Option 1

Option 1: New West Edinburgh school with 1200 capacity. City of Edinburgh Council

'Status quo' option with no change to WHEC catchment or capacity.

New West Edinburgh High School near Ratho Station or the International Business Gateway with a 1200 capacity.

Balerno and Currie high schools would expand to have a capacity of 1000 pupils each.

Potential for a new high school near Kirkliston.

Option 2

Option 2: New South West Edinburgh High School. City of Edinburgh Council

New South West Edinburgh High School with a roll of 900.

Currie High School reduces to 800 pupil capacity, while Balerno expands to 900.

New West Edinburgh High School near Ratho Station with a capacity of at least 600.

A second high school in the west of Edinburgh to accomodate pupils from Maybury Primary.

Option 3

Option 3: WHEC becomes community centre. City of Edinburgh Council

Wester Hailes Education Centre would no longer be a secondary school, but would retain its facilities as a community hub.

New West Edinburgh High School with a roll of 1200.

Currie High School expands to a capacity of 1600, making it the largest in Edinburgh.

Balerno High School expands to 1000 pupil capacity.

