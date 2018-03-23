Cold case appeal over Edinburgh woman’s train murder

Debbie Linsley, 26, was found dead when her train pulled into London Victoria station.

Debbie Linsley: Edinburgh hotel manager murdered in 1988. Met Police

Police have made an appeal for information about the murder of an Edinburgh woman who was stabbed to death on a train 30 years ago.

Debbie Linsley, 26, was found dead when her train pulled into London Victoria station on March 23, 1988.

She had tried to fight off her killer and police recovered a full DNA profile from blood at the scene.

However, it did not match any records in the national DNA database and no arrests have ever been made.

London's Metropolitan Police has urged anyone with knowledge of the killing to contact them.

Acting detective inspector Susan Stansfield said: "Have you had an unusual, out of the blue conversation with someone about the murder in the intervening years?

"Has someone confided in you with information only the killer would know?

"Although this happened 30 years ago, you may recall being on that train or at a station on the route and seeing something which at the time you thought nothing of but in light of what happened might be significant."

Met Police

Ms Linsley, a hotel manager, had been visiting her parents and brother Gordon ahead of his wedding.

She boarded the train at Petts Wood, south-east London, and sat in a six-person compartment.

A French passenger is said to have heard screaming after the train left Brixton in south London.

Ms Linsley's body was later discovered on the floor of the train by British Rail staff. The murder weapon - believed to be a knife between five and seven inches long - was never recovered.

More than 1200 statements were taken and over 650 people eliminated as potential suspects during the investigation.

Ms Linsley's father Arthur said: "My daughter was murdered 30 years ago and despite the DNA profile of the suspect being available, the person responsible has still not been found.

"I appealed in 2013 for those who had suspicions about a partner, a friend or a relative to please come forward and I renew that appeal now on this anniversary of Debbie's death."

