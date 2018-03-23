Bus engulfed by flames as blaze breaks out at stop

Firefighters found the vehicle 'well alight' when they were called to the scene in Fife.

Fire: Stagecoach vehicle gutted by flames. Hazel Hancock

A bus was engulfed in flames after a fire broke out in Fife.

The Stagecoach vehicle was reported on fire at a stop near Knockhill racetrack in Steelend.

There was one passenger on board at the time, who was able to leave the vehicle safely along with the driver.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 12.41pm on Friday, where the bus was found "well alight."

Crews from Dunfermline used two sets of breathing apparatus and two hose reels to tackle the blaze.

'We have launched a thorough investigation into the cause of the incident.' Stagecoach

A spokeswoman for Stagecoach East Scotland said: "One of our vehicles, operating on service 28 at Steelend was involved in an incident today, whereby the vehicle developed a fault, and the driver detected smoke coming from the rear of the bus.

"The driver ensured that the passenger on board alighted the vehicle safely and the fire service attended, however, there was significant damage caused to the vehicle.

"Safety is our priority and we have launched a thorough investigation into the cause of the incident."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.