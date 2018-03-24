  • STV
Dunblane families in demonstration for US gun control

STV

The March For Our Lives protest was held outside the US consulate in Edinburgh.

Demonstration: Protest in Edinburgh.
Demonstration: Protest in Edinburgh.

Protesters including family members of the Dunblane shooting victims have gathered outside the US consulate, calling for gun control in America.

The March For Our Lives demonstration on Saturday afternoon was part of an international day of action.

The campaign follows the shooting at Parkland in Florida where 17 people were killed last month. Protests are also being held in London and Washington.

The Dunblane massacre in 1996 saw 16 children and one teacher killed, and prompted stricter gun laws in the UK.

Family members of five-year-old Emma Crozier, who died in the tragedy, were among those who took part in Saturday's demonstration in Edinburgh.

A message was read out from Mick North, whose daughter was killed in the Dunblane shooting. 

He said: "My daughter Sophie was one of the children at Dunblane Primary School in March 1996.

"Ever since then I've been involved in campaigning for tighter controls over guns in this country.

"Here in Britian, that campaigning has been successful, and with tougher firearm legislation we have now a significantly lower level of gun violence and crime than previously and one of the lowest globally."

He continued: "Almost without exception industrialised countries that have suffered horrific shooting events have reacted by recognising the danger of making guns too easily available and they've tightened their laws.

"This should be how a decent society protects its own from the misuse of any dangerous item and such measures pay off.

"But there is one exception, one country where lessons have not been learned and meaningful action is very rarely taken.

"It is a country with a terrible record of gun atrocities. The nation where school shootings have become commonplace.

"It is of course the United States of America."

