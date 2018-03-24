Four men sought after Eddie Jones abused at train station

Video footage showed fans shouting at the England rugby coach after the Calcutta Cup game.

Police: Appeal for information on four men.

Police have released images of four men they wish to speak to after England rugby coach Eddie Jones was verbally abused at a train station.

Jones was surrounded by a group outside Manchester Oxford Road train station on Sunday, February 25 following Scotland's Calcutta Cup win in Edinburgh.

Video footage of the incident showed fans shouting and swearing at Jones as he got into a car.

Scottish Rugby said it was "appalled" by the incident and Jones later said he would avoid using public transport in future.

British Transport Police (BTP) said the victim had been travelling between Edinburgh Waverley and Manchester Oxford Road.



At Oxford Road, a group of men started to use abusive and threatening words towards Jones in the presence of other passengers.

BTP has now issued images of four men they wish to speak to as part of the investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 or texting 61016 with reference 86 of March 2.

