Man arrested during incident at Scottish Parliament

The 31-year-old was held by police in Edinburgh but no injuries were reported.

Holyrood: No one was hurt, said police.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested after an incident at the Scottish Parliament.

The front of the building was cordoned off on Saturday afternoon as investigations took place.

Police Scotland said no one was injured and the incident was not terrorist-related.

A pro-EU march and rally taking place outside the parliament had to be diverted around the area.

A police spokesman said: "This afternoon a 31-year-old man was arrested following an incident outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh.

"Nobody was injured during the incident and at this stage there's nothing to suggest that the incident was terrorist-related. Police investigations are ongoing."