Arrest after police chase motorbike through village

The rider of the motorcycle allegedly failed to stop for police in Midlothian.

Midlothian: Police arrest man after motorcycle chase (file pic). © STV

A man has been arrested after police chased a motorbike through a village in Midlothian.

The pursuit took place in Bilston on the outskirts of Edinburgh on Sunday night after the bike's rider allegedly failed to stop for police

A man has been arrested charged with a number of road traffic offences.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "A male has been arrested and charged with various road traffic offences after a motorcycle failed to stop for police tonight and a pursuit ensued in the Bilston area of Midlothian.

"A report had been submitted to the procurator fiscal."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.