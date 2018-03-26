Search for missing Scot Corrie McKeague to be stood down

The 23-year-old from Dunfermline went missing after a night out in Suffolk in 2016.

Corrie Mckeague: Two searches last year. ITV

An investigation into the disappearance of RAF gunner Corrie Mckeague is to be stood down.

Mr McKeague, from Dunfermline, Fife, went missing after a night out with friends in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, in September 2016.

It is thought the 23-year-old may have climbed into a waste bin and been carried away, prompting a five-month search of the landfill site at Milton near Cambridge.

Officers conducted two searches at the landfill last year, with the first search lasting 20 weeks and the second, lasting seven weeks, concluding in December.

Suffolk Police said officers have now shelved the inquiry, with a cold case team taking over the investigation.

It comes after fears from Mr McKeague's father Martin that his son may have killed himself.

Detective superintendent Katie Elliott said: "It is extremely disappointing that we have not been able to find Corrie. I can only imagine the strain Corrie's family have been under over the past 18 months and I thank them for their patience and understanding.

"Whilst the investigation has drawn to a natural conclusion we will continue to work with the family to provide answers to their questions and help them understand what may have happened.

"Since Corrie disappeared, police have been exploring all proportionate and relevant lines of enquiry.

"We have now reached a point where we are unable to make any further progress, and have gone as far as we realistically can with the information we have. If any new, credible and proportionate enquiries relating to Corrie's disappearance emerge we will pursue them."

The investigation into the disappearance has cost £2.15m.

Assistant chief constable Simon Megicks added: "Saddened as I am that we have not found Corrie, I have absolute confidence in the way the investigation was conducted.

"The major investigation team inquiry has been reviewed at various points by senior officers within the constabulary and external experts, including the East Midlands special operations unit.

"The unit's report concludes police have conducted a thorough and detailed investigation, and explored all reasonable lines of enquiry. It also endorses the primary hypothesis that Corrie ended up in the waste disposal process."

