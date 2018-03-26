Scottish Water to boost supply for 165,000 residents

The provider will spend £20m improving the network in Edinburgh and West Lothian.

Scottish Water: Utility firm announces investment (file pic). PA

Scottish Water intends to invest £20m improving the drinking water of 165,000 people.

The utility provider will install almost seven miles of new mains to increase the reliability of the network in Edinburgh and West Lothian.

It will involve the installation of almost seven miles of mains in the Pentland Hills over 24 months.

Scottish Water's Mark Dickson said: "Interruptions to supply can have a significant impact on our customers, with customers telling us that resilient supply is a big priority for them.

"In order to keep delivering high quality, great tasting water to customers we now need to further improve the reliability and resilience of our water supply systems and this project will do just that for Edinburgh."

Scottish Water has already committed £29.5m to improving Edinburgh's Victorian sewer system up to 2021.

The provider said it had "extensively" consulted with people affected by its expansion plans in the Pentland Hills National park, as well as Edinburgh City Council.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.