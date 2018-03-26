Man spotted in water hours after student disappeared 

Duncan Sim, 19, was last seen around 11.15pm on March 14 outside Madras Rugby Club in St Andrews.

Police: A CCTV still of Mr Sim, captured on the night he disappeared, was released last week. Police Scotland

Police searching for a student who disappeared after a sportsman's dinner have revealed a man was spotted standing in water less than four hours after he went missing.

Duncan Sim, 19, was last seen at around 11.15pm on March 14 outside Madras Rugby Club on Old Station Road in St Andrews, Fife.

Since then a search involving the coastguard, search and rescue dogs and an air support unit has failed to find any trace of the teenager.

Now police have disclosed a man, described as around 6ft with dark hair, was reported to have been seen standing in the water at around 3am the following day near to Kinkell Braes.

Officers are keen to trace this individual, or anyone who may have seen him, as they attempt to establish if the man was Mr Sim.

Chief Inspector Steven Hamilton, local area commander for North East Fife, said: "We're working to establish if this sighting may be connected to Duncan's disappearance and are asking for the public's help as part of this.

"Our inquiries to date do not support Duncan having travelled to the East Sands area, however, we are committed to pursuing all possible lines of enquiry in order to trace him."

He urged anyone who may have been in the East Sands area around 3am on March 15 to come forward.

Duncan is white, 6ft and of medium build.

He has brown hair, green eyes and was last seen wearing a grey-coloured suit jacket, white shirt and a blue and white tie.

Last week police issued a CCTV still of Mr Sim which was captured on the night he went missing.

Chief Inspector Hamilton added: "It has now been almost two weeks since Duncan was last seen and extensive enquiries have been undertaken throughout St Andrews to establish his whereabouts.

"This has included analysing CCTV footage and speaking to over 200 people to gather information.

"Again, I would appeal to the public in the St Andrews area to think back to the late hours of Wednesday 14 March and early hours of Thursday 15 March and contact us if they may have seen Duncan, or a man matching his description.

"Similarly, anyone with information relevant to our inquiry is urged to get in contact immediately."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2987 of 15 March.

