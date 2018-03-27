  • STV
  • MySTV

Roux family to open new restaurant at Balmoral Hotel 

STV

Father and son, Michel and Alain will open the restaurant in May after a £3m renovation.

Balmoral Hotel: Undergoing £3m renovation.
Balmoral Hotel: Undergoing £3m renovation.

Alain and Michel Roux are to open a new restaurant in Edinburgh's Balmoral Hotel.

The father and son venture is due to open in May and is part of a £3m renovation of the hotel.

Alain, who retains three Michelin stars at The Waterside Inn in Berkshire, will take up the position of signature chef at the new restaurant and bar that will replace Hadrian's Brasserie and The Balmoral Bar.

The hotel said it will cater for 210 covers, offering "classic French dishes inspired by the finest Scottish ingredients".

Alain Roux said: "This exciting new brasserie will be defined by a seasonally changing menu rooted in French bistro dishes, in the classic modern style, irresistibly simple, delicious food.

"We will be led by the fantastic array of Scottish ingredients and flavours to include beautiful seafood platters and tasty sharing plates at the bar. I want to serve the dishes that I love to cook myself at home and seek out with family and friends when we go out to eat.

Michel and Alain: Keeping it in the family.
Michel and Alain: Keeping it in the family.

"It will be an exciting menu, informed by my French heritage but totally inspired by Scotland."

Michel Roux said: "We are thrilled to be opening in Edinburgh, the epicentre of Scottish culture and a thoroughly modern city.

"We are fascinated with its proud past and delighted to be part of its vibrant future as we join forces with the award-winning and iconic Balmoral."

General manager of the Balmoral, Richard Cooke, said: "Michel's role in developing British gastronomy has been felt over the course of several decades and his experience and guidance is immeasurable.

"Alain, who continues to develop his father's culinary evolution, brings impressive talent and vision to this exciting new project.

"The new brasserie concept will be the perfect complement to our existing culinary offering, and completes a five-year refurbishment plan which includes the renovation of our Castle and Old Town view rooms; Michelin-starred Number One; our Afternoon Tea lounge Palm Court and our destination whisky bar, Scotch."

