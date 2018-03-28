Arrests after man 'dragged from car in attempted robbery'
Two men are due to appear in court after an alleged incident at a retail park in Midlothian.
Two men have been charged after a man was allegedly dragged from his car during an attempted robbery outside a retail park.
The incident is said to have taken place outside the Carphone Warehouse at Straiton retail park, Midlothian on Monday, February 19.
A 24-year-old man was allegedly dragged from his car before an attempt was made to steal his vehicle.
Two men, aged 24 and 26, have now been arrested and charged and are due to appear in court at a later date.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.