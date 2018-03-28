Worker rescues three fox cubs under rubble at building site

The Scottish SPCA are currently caring for the cubs named Ethan, Frank and Bourne.

Cubs: Ethan, Frank and Bourne. Scottish SPCA

A worker has rescued three fox cubs after finding them under rubble at a building site.

The cubs, named Ethan, Frank and Bourne, were discovered at the site in Edinburgh last week.

They are currently being cared for by staff at the Scottish SPCA.

The rescue comes as the animal welfare charity is launching their #FoxFiles campaign to urge people to contact them if they see an injured or orphaned fox cub before approaching or moving it themselves.

Centre Manager Colin Seddon said, "Although these cubs needed our help, we would advise people living in more rural locations to leave cubs alone and check on them after a couple of hours as their mother may return for them.

"Vixens will often move their cubs from one earth to another and if they are disturbed they'll leave the cubs and come back for them later.

"Often, vixens will not live in the same earth as her cubs and will only return at night to feed them.



"If anyone thinks a cub is injured, ill or has been orphaned and needs our help they should call our animal helpline on 03000 999 999 for advice."

Ethan, Frank and Bourne will be cared for at the Scottish SPCA's Wildlife Rescue Centre until they are fully fit, feeding themselves and healthy enough to be released.

Learn more about the Scottish SPCA campaign to raise public awareness by following #FoxFiles on social media.

