Schoolgirl attacked by man next to busy retail park

The assault happened on Stewart Road near Central Park in Falkirk on Wednesday.

Falkirk: Attacker fled in car after attack. Google 2018/PA

A schoolgirl has been attacked by a man near a retail park.

The assault happened on Stewart Road next to Central Park in Falkirk at 3pm on Wednesday.

A 15-year-old girl was targeted by a man before a woman had to intervene.

The attacker is in his late teens, 5ft 2in, thin and has brown hair with blonde highlights.

He left in a dark car after the assault.

Detective constable Gavin Grant said: "This was a very distressing incident for the teenage girl and we're currently working to establish the full circumstances surrounding this.

"We'd urge anyone who may have witnessed this, particularly a woman who intervened in the incident, or anyone with information which may be relevant to get in touch as soon as possible."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

