The Greatest Showman inspired circus comes to Edinburgh

The big top show will be staged in a 1500-seat big top in Sighthill Park in the capital.

Circus: Inspired by The Greatest Showman. Gandeys Thrill Circus

A circus inspired by The Greatest Showman is coming to Edinburgh for the Easter holidays.

Celebrating the 250th anniversary of the creation of modern circus, Gandeys Thrill Circus will be at Sighthill Park from March 30 until April 8.

The Greatest Showmen tour will be staged in the 1500 seat big top, equipped with theatre-standard lighting and sound.

International stars from Colombia, Cuba, Kenya, France, Portugal and the UK will come together in a glittering production presented by Hayley and Mariska, the fourth generation of the Gandey family's circus dynasty.

The show will feature the award-winning high-wire walkers, The Gerlincs, who will perform a four person high human pyramid without any safety wires or nets.

Their act won medals at both the Monte Carlo International Circus Festival and the Wujiao International Circus Festival in 2017.

The Cuban Flyers will also attempt the triple somersault, and musical routines "to rival West End productions".

