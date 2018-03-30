  • STV
Dinosaur fanatic delighted with new Edinburgh exhibition 

Emma O'Neill Emma O'Neill

The 30 life-like creatures amazed six-year-old dino-fan Iggy Just during his visit.

Explore: It's a perfect day out for dino-fans.
A young dinosaur fanatic was the first person to see a new exhibition in Edinburgh.

Six-year-old Iggy Just was treated to a sneak peak at the life-sized animatronic dinosaur tour, which opened on Friday. 

The 30 full scale prehistoric creatures will be in the grounds of Lauriston Castle until April 15.

Iggy, a pupil at local Davidson's Mains Primary, was invited to preview the event after organisers Weli Creative learned of his passion for the prehistoric creatures - reckoning him to be Scotland's biggest dinosaur fan.

Visitors will follow a trail around the castle grounds and encounter the giant dinosaurs as part of a walking tour which lasts around 60 minutes.

Family-friendly Jurassic Kingdom offers an unmissable opportunity to learn more about these fascinating creatures with dinosaurs covering three key areas including the Jurassic, Triassic and Cretaceous period.

Iggy's mum Natasha said: "Iggy has been obsessed with dinosaurs for as long as I can remember.

"At the age of three he could recite the dinosaur alphabet from A-Z and at four years old he showcased his collection of hundreds of dinosaurs as part of an exhibit at the Whitespace Gallery."

Up close: Iggy Just loved meeting the dinosaurs.
She added: "Since it was announced that Jurassic Kingdom was taking place just around the corner, I have been telling friends and family that Iggy would be first in the queue - not knowing that it might have been a possibility. He was so pleased to receive this special invitation."

Naz Kabir, Weli Creative's event and marketing director, said: "I think almost everyone loves dinosaurs - but perhaps not as much as Iggy does - you just have to look at everything from kids' books to Hollywood films to see how popular they are.

"They remain one of the great mysteries of history however, so while we may never be able to bring any back to life, we can do the next best thing. That's what Jurassic Kingdom is all about - fun, adventure, excitement and education."

The event runs from March 30 to April 15 daily from 10am to 6pm with last entry at 5pm.

Online booking prices are £11.50 for adults, £10.50 for concessions, £9.50 for children and £38 for a family ticket plus standard booking fees. Free entry for children aged two and under.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.