Woman dies after being knocked down by bin lorry on street

Police closed off part of Portobello Road in Edinburgh following the incident.

Crash: Emergency services at the scene. by Dave Gibb

A woman has died after she was knocked down by a bin lorry in Edinburgh.

The woman was struck by the vehicle on Portobello Road near Piershill around 11.30am on Friday.

Emergency services were called out but the woman is understood to have been pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed off as police investigate the incident.

Police: Appeal for information. by Dave Gibb

A police spokeswoman said: "Police in Edinburgh are currently in attendance at a serious road traffic collision in the Piersfield Terrace area, which happened at around 11.30am on Friday.

"The road remains closed while emergency services attend the scene and the public are advised to avoid the area if possible.

"Anyone with information about this who has not yet spoken to officers is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.