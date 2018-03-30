Woman dies after being knocked down by bin lorry on street
Police closed off part of Portobello Road in Edinburgh following the incident.
A woman has died after she was knocked down by a bin lorry in Edinburgh.
The woman was struck by the vehicle on Portobello Road near Piershill around 11.30am on Friday.
Emergency services were called out but the woman is understood to have been pronounced dead at the scene.
The road was closed off as police investigate the incident.
A police spokeswoman said: "Police in Edinburgh are currently in attendance at a serious road traffic collision in the Piersfield Terrace area, which happened at around 11.30am on Friday.
"The road remains closed while emergency services attend the scene and the public are advised to avoid the area if possible.
"Anyone with information about this who has not yet spoken to officers is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101."
