New CCTV image released in search for missing student

Police have now revealed Duncan Sim, 19, was in the St Andrews Links area after he went missing.

Missing: Duncan Sim has not been seen for more than two weeks. Police Scotland

Detectives searching for a student who has been missing for more than two weeks have released a new CCTV image.

Duncan Sim, 19, was last seen leaving Madras Rugby Club in St Andrews at 11.15pm on March 14.

But police attempting to map his movements on the night he vanished have now revealed the teenager was in the St Andrews Links area between 11.24pm and 11.33pm.

A new CCTV image shows him outside Pilmour Clubhouse, near to the Eden Golf Course, wearing a grey suit jacket, white shirt, blue and white striped tie and brown shoes.

Over the past fortnight officers have been carrying out extensive inquiries to trace Mr Sim.

Inspector Karen Muirhead said: "We are committed to our search for Duncan and information now obtained from CCTV enquiries supports him being in the area near to the Eden Course shortly after he left Madras Rugby Club.

"He appears to be alone but it is unclear what direction he left this area in.

"I would again appeal to the public to think back to Wednesday March 14 and consider if they saw Duncan, or a man matching his description in the area.

"We hope that this image jogs someone's memory and can give us that vital piece of information that we need in order to trace him."

Inspector Muirhead said any information, no matter how trivial could help provide a breakthrough.

She added: "It has now been two-weeks since Duncan was last seen and we remain extremely concerned for his welfare.

"We continue to keep Duncan's family updated with our enquiries and any developments.

"I would ask anyone with information, no matter how small, that can help with our inquiries in tracing Duncan, to come forward and report this to us as soon as possible."

Mr Sim is white, 6ft and of medium build, with green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2987 of 15 March.

