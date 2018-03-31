Man in hospital as people trapped by tenement blaze

The emergency services were called to Downfield Place in Edinburgh on Friday.

Edinburgh: Firefighters tackled fire on Downfield Place. PA

A man has been taken to hospital following a fire at a four-storey tenement in Edinburgh which left people trapped on the upper floors.

The emergency services were called to Downfield Place in Edinburgh at around 9.30pm on Friday.

The fire is believed to have started in the bedroom of a ground floor flat and spread from there.

Several children and adults were evacuated from the tenement and one man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary suffering from smoke inhalation.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "One male casualty suffered smoke inhalation, he was rescued from the flat then removed to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

"A further three adults and three children were led to safety by firefighters during the course of the incident.

"Because the flat on the ground floor was on fire, people were trapped by heat and smoke on the upper floors."

Firefighters had brought the blaze under control by 10.10pm.

