Car hits M90 barrier and lands on roof blocking road
The collision occurred southbound shortly before Junction 3 Halbeath on Saturday.
A car has crashed and overturned on the M90, causing delays for drivers.
The collision occurred southbound shortly before Junction 3 Halbeath at around 1pm on Saturday.
The car is believed to have collided with a crash barrier and landed on its roof in the central reservation.
It is unclear whether anyone was injured in the crash but the emergency services are on the scene.
