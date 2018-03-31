Car hits M90 barrier and lands on roof blocking road

The collision occurred southbound shortly before Junction 3 Halbeath on Saturday.

M90: Car hit barrier and landed on its roof. Traffic Scotland

A car has crashed and overturned on the M90, causing delays for drivers.

The collision occurred southbound shortly before Junction 3 Halbeath at around 1pm on Saturday.

The car is believed to have collided with a crash barrier and landed on its roof in the central reservation.

It is unclear whether anyone was injured in the crash but the emergency services are on the scene.

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.