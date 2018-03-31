Heavy snow to sweep into Scotland on Easter Monday

A yellow weather warning is in place and the Borders are likely to be worst hit.

Snow: Yellow weather warning in place (file pic).

Heavy snow is expected to sweep into Scotland on Easter Monday, the Met Office has warned.

A yellow weather warning is in place and the Borders are likely to be worst hit, with the possibility of 10cm of snow accumulating.

The snow is expected to travel north from England on Monday morning, accompanied by strong winds.

A forecaster reported: "As a weather system moves in from the south and comes up against cold air over the UK, rain will turn to heavy snow in places.

"Several centimetres of snow are possible, mainly over ground above around 200 metres, with drifting in strong winds.

"The greatest risk of medium impacts is across the northern Pennines and Scottish Borders where there is a chance of around 10 cm of snow accumulating.

"There is also the possibility of a few centimetres of wet snow gathering locally at lower levels.

"The snow is likely to be affecting southern parts of the warning area in the early hours of Monday before reaching Scotland later in the morning."

However, they cautioned that there is "still some uncertainty" about the amount of snow which will fall.

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.