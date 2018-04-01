Woman held after firearms police called to castle grounds

A 48-year-old was arrested after an incident at Craigmillar Castle grounds in Edinburgh.

Armed police: No danger to the public.

A woman has been arrested after firearms police had to be called to the grounds of a castle.

The alarm was raised over an incident in a wooded area of Craigmillar Castle in Edinburgh on Saturday afternoon.

Negotiators and officers with firearms were at the scene and the area was sealed off.

A 48-year-old woman has been arrested and a report was sent to the procurator fiscal.

No other members of the public were in danger, a Police Scotland spokesman said.