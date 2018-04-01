Around 400 new homes planned for former McEwan's brewery

Edinburgh City Council intends to build affordable homes at the site in Fountainbridge.

McEwan's: Brewery before its demolition in 2011. CC by N Chadwick

The site of a former McEwan's brewery in Edinburgh is set to be turned into hundreds of new homes.

The city council intends to build around 400 homes on the nine-acre site in Fountainbridge.

The development near the newly-opened Boroughmuir High School will be ready by 2025, according to the council.

Housing convener Kate Campbell said: "Regeneration of Fountainbridge is hugely important for the city's economy.

"At the heart of this development is our aim to ensure that prosperity and growth benefits everyone, in every neighbourhood."

Brewer Scottish & Newcastle shut the 148-year-old Fountainbridge Brewery in 2004 and it was demolished seven years later.

Edinburgh City Council is seeking a partner to develop the site, which will include a mixture of social housing, homes for sale and housing association properties.

